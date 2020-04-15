Google Play Gets a “Kids” Tab With Teacher Approved Content

Google is launching a new “Kids” tab over the next few days on Google Play that will highlight content that has been marked as “Teacher approved.” The plan wasn’t for this new section to launch this early, but with our kids all at home and the need for safe and/or appropriate content greater than ever, here we are.

The new section will be titled “Kids” and can be found by opening Google Play on your phone and swiping across the top list of tabs (just under the search bar) until you see it. Right now, it might say “Family,” but should soon switch to “Kids” and provide an updated UI (see above).

Google is suggesting that “everything” in this new Kids section is teacher approved, which means that the app or game has been given an approval badge through a team of academic experts that Google worked with. These apps and games meet a specific quality standard and are rated by age-appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight. The listing for teacher approved apps also list out exactly why the app was marked (below).

Again, the change to Google Play is rolling out over the next

