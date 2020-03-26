YouTube TV sent emails out this afternoon to subscribers, announcing that it is now providing a free month of EPIX to all customers.

Subscribers don’t need to do anything to start enjoying this free month of EPIX content, as YouTube TV says it will be automatically added starting today and removed from all accounts on April 25.

From March 26 through April 25, you can enjoy original series like Pennyworth, Slow Burn, or Belgravia, which premieres April 12, and hundreds of movies, including twenty-one Bond movies to watch from April 1. EPIX will be added and removed from your service with no action needed on your part. And, not to worry, we will not automatically bill you for EPIX after this time. You can add it back if you like it but that’s totally up to you.

Well that’s cool. Have at it, YouTube TV users.