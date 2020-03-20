Social distancing might be easier on everyone if we had a sweet pair of headphones and a premium music subscription to jam out to, no? TIDAL thinks so and is offering up either of their paid plans for 4 months at a cost of just $4.

What I’m saying here is that you can subscribe to either TIDAL Premium or TIDAL HiFi for just $4 and get 120 days worth of service. That’s one of the better deals I’ve seen in music in some time.

TIDAL Premium typically costs $9.99/mo, so that’s a cool $36 savings. TIDAL HiFi is even more expensive at $19.99/mo, yet still only costs $4 ($76 off).

Curious why there is such a price difference? Here is the feature set of each:

All you have to do to sign-up is hit that link below, click the “Claim Offer” button, then decide which plan you want.