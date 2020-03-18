Google’s Chrome developers announced this week that due to adjusted work schedules, as well as to ensure all users have stable and reliable builds amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, all upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS update releases have been paused.

During this time, the team will prioritize updates related to security, “which will be included in Chrome 80.”

This move means that if you’re working from home using the Chrome browser or a Chromebook running Chrome OS, you won’t need to worry about a new update rolling in and breaking your machine. Thank goodness.

Keep safe, everyone.