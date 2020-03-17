Amazon is the go-to shop these days, since a lot of us are locked inside, so if you happened to need something AUKEY makes, it’s likely that it’s currently on sale. As you’ll see below, AUKEY has a lot of things for lower pricing this week.
The highlights include a 2-pack of WiFi smart plugs for just $11, a power strip tower that features 12 outlets for $36 (pictured above), gaming keyboards, wireless headphones for $39, as well as a 63W USB C charger with GaN Power for $30.
I’m sorry for so many links, but it’s AUKEY’s fault. They keep having massive deals.
Amazon Links
- LED Keyboard, 104-Key Anti-ghosting – $30 (Code: K57JW4T5)
- RGB 104-Key Blue Switches Keyboard – $44 (Code: 28VU6FB6)
- Laptop Cooling Pad – $9 (Code: JCQM63D8)
- 8W Dimmable LED Lamp w/ 3 Modes – $13 (Code: 3SRN3AQJ)
- Touch-sensitive Wooden Design LED Lamp – $17 (Code: 3SRN3AQJ)
- Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets – $36 (Code: HGF5V2CO)
- WiFi Smart Plug (2 Pack) – $11 (Code: 35CF7BNA)
- 2 x 2 USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack – $11 (Code: 86IHI9JX + Coupon)
- Power Cube 4 Outlets, 3 USB Ports – $14 (Code: 9SCOC8R6)
- Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver 2-in-1 w/ 164ft Range – $42 (Click Coupon)
- Wireless Headphones w/ BT5, aptX, IPX6 – $39 (Click Coupon)
- 63W USB C Charger w/ GaN – $30 (Code: OJ3KWOYF + Coupon)
- USB Charger 4 Ports with Foldable Plug – $11 (Code: L6PP5VKL)
- LC-C6 Graphite 10W Wireless Fast Charger – $8 (Code: T6Y79UUJ)
- 36W Dual Port w/ Quick Charge 3.0 $10 (Click Coupon)
- 39W USB C PD Car Charger – $12 (Click Coupon)
- 5000mAh USB C Power Bank (Grey) – $14 (Code: DLNSWON6)
- 10000mAh port. Charger w/ Dual Output – $12 (Code: GVIA363G)
