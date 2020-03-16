Fine, so maybe the Galaxy S20 Ultra (review here) is a bit overkill for you. I totally get it. If you want something similar, less expensive, and equipped with an S Pen, Samsung is currently offering up to $500 of trade-in value on select Android devices towards the purchase of a Galaxy Note 10 device. For the past little while, the max you could get on trade-in for a Note 10 was $220, so the bump up to $500 is pretty significant.

In order to get the max of $500 trade-in value, you’ll need to be offering up a recent Galaxy device, such as the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G. If you’re trying to swap out an iPhone, Samsung will give up to $700 off depending on the device. If you’re looking to trade-in a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, Samsung will give you a max of $420.

With a max trade-in of $500, the Note 10 price comes down to $449, while the Note 10+ comes down to $599. Not bad at all.

If you’re wondering about the Note 10, it’s a great phone. Check out our full review.

Get it while it’s hot.