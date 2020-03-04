I didn’t play this franchise a ton back in the day, so I can’t act super happy and shocked, but the news is, Castelvania: Symphony of the Night is now available for Android and iOS. Priced at $3, the port is getting really high reviews on Google Play so far, with users saying the controls are awesome, gameplay is smooth, and the picture looks good.

According to the game’s description, “This direct port of the classic console action RPG lets you jump, dash and slash your way through Dracula’s vast castle as Alucard while encountering a unique array of enemies and characters along the way.”

Maybe I give it a try? Let me know if I should.

For those on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the developers specifically note that you should disable Smooth Display when playing. Not sure if other devices capable of higher refresh rates need to do the same, but that’s what they say.

Have at it.