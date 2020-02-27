Thursday Poll: What is Your Typical Screen on Time in a Day?

It’s 2020 and we still don’t have the everlasting lithium-ion battery, so here we are, asking how many hours of screen on time (SOT) you get on your smartphone.

Personally, I find myself averaging 3-4 hours of SOT, regardless of which phone I use these days. Of course, if a phone has a bigger battery, I can sometimes go well above that. In the case of the Galaxy Z Flip, which has a relatively small battery, it can be below that.

So, our question to you is, what is your typical SOT in a day?

What is Your Typical Screen on Time in a Day? Less than 1 hour

1-2 hours

2-3 hours

3-4 hours

4-5 hours

More than 5 hours View Results