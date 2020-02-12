Droid Life

Now Dead and Never Coming, Essential Previews Its Gem Phone in Series of Videos

Essential Project GEM

Essential is dead and gone, but with that, so is its Gem smartphone. Dang it.

The Gem was a super thin and somewhat tall device, kinda looking like the front of a new SHIELD Remote if it had a big display on it. Anyway, it doesn’t matter what it looked like because Essential is officially dead, but the company has posted up a few videos highlighting what Gem could have been.

In the videos, which we’ve stitched together for easier consumption, Essential highlights the Gem’s hardware, camera, productivity capabilities, as well as a new Voice Mode that we’ll now never get to play with.

I know this phone had a polarizing affect among all of you, but it was different, so it had that going for it.

