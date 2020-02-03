Samsung’s Good Lock App Updated to Work With Android 10

Samsung has updated its Good Lock customization app to work on devices running Android 10 and One UI.

With the update, users of the app can take advantage of support for dark mode, new functionality for select plugins like QuickStar and bug fixes for other plugins like NavStar and TaskChanger. It’s a pretty long list of changes and fixes, so I recommend checking the changelog in the Galaxy Store (linked below).

If you love yourself some Good Lock, go get that update!

// SamMobile