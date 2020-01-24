T-Mobile is launching its own line of smartphone accessory essentials, naming the lineup GoTo.

The list of accessories under the GoTo name is rather extensive. T-Mobile now has its own 10W wireless charging pad for $30, 10,000mAh power pack for $40, cases for all sorts of devices, screen protectors, and all of the various cable configurations you might ever need.

T-Mobile specifies that chargers start at $10, smartphone cases start at $20, and screen protectors start at $25 for film, $40 for glass, and $45 for curved glass.

The GoTo line of accessories are available for purchase starting today either in-store or online. Customers can choose to pay up front for the accessories or pay them off monthly via their existing bill. Considering the most expensive items are still under $50, which are select screen protectors, you’d be amazed at how low T-Mobile has the monthly payments set for certain accessories.

// T-Mobile