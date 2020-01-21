YouTube TV Now Available on PS4!

The title here says it all: YouTube TV is now available on PlayStation 4. That includes both PS4 and PS4 Pro. YouTube TV announced the news this morning by sharing a link to the app that you can install immediately.

Not familiar with YouTube TV for some reason? It’s Google’s streaming TV platform. It once cost just $35/mo, but has since climbed in price like all other streaming TV options. It now costs $49.99/mo, features 70+ channels, free DVR, local sports and news, and no extra fees beyond that $49.99 price. All you need to access it is internet.

I’ve been using it since the day it launched and love it as a TV option. While I’m not happy about the price hike from $35 to $50, it still has all of the TV I need, the sports I need, and DVR without dealing with a cable company, their contracts, and their boxes/fees/other sneaky crap. Oh, the YouTube TV app is pretty slick too.

Install YouTube TV on PS4| Sign-up for YouTube TV