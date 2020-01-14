Sliding Into Instagram DMs Via Web Browser Currently in Testing

Instagram announced on Twitter this morning that it’s currently testing the ability to access its direct messaging feature via a web browser. Currently, DMs can only be slid into on a mobile device.
No timeframe for availability was provided, so right now, there isn’t much more to say on the matter. Hopefully it’s soon, since messaging has become so much more entangled in the service that was once only for sharing pictures with icky filters.
We’ll keep you posted.
DMs, but make them desktop. 👍
We’re currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/VJ06EpETxG
— Instagram (@instagram) January 14, 2020
Collapse Show Comments