Sliding Into Instagram DMs Via Web Browser Currently in Testing

Instagram announced on Twitter this morning that it’s currently testing the ability to access its direct messaging feature via a web browser. Currently, DMs can only be slid into on a mobile device.

No timeframe for availability was provided, so right now, there isn’t much more to say on the matter. Hopefully it’s soon, since messaging has become so much more entangled in the service that was once only for sharing pictures with icky filters.

We’ll keep you posted.