AUKEY is kicking 2020 off in a good way, hosting an Amazon sale that has wall chargers, power banks, earbuds, and other miscellaneous tech goodies marked down.
For specifics, we have a 24W dual-port car charger all the way down to $8 with a coupon code, 20,000mAh power bank for $27 with a click coupon, Key Series B60 earbuds for $25 (that’s 50% off!) with a coupon code, as well as a super fancy 18W with Power Delivery wireless power bank for $105 with a coupon code. That thing is usually $150, so that’s $45 off. Not bad at all.
Here are the Amazon links you’ll need to check out all of the deals.
Amazon Links
- DP Car Charger, 15W USB-C, 18W QC 3.0 – $10 w/ code: K3KOTMY4
- 24W Car Charger w/ Dual USB Ports – $8 w/ code: CKPLMMUA
- USB-C 18W PD Charger w/ Folding Prongs – $9 w/ code: D3X527IE
- Dual USB Port Charger w/ Folding Prongs – $7 w/ code: D3X527IE
- Wall Charger w/ 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports – $11 w/ code: 96UD3N77
- 20000mAh Power Bank w/ AiPower – $27 w/ Click Coupon
- 18W Wireless Power Bank, 45W CP – $105 w/ code: Z23HXYMQ
- Wall Outlet Night Light with 2 USB Ports $13 w/ code: 9AX26M4J
- Key Series B60 Fitness Wireless Earbuds – $25 w/ code: JICUFZCQ
Have at ’em!
