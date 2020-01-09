Droid Life

DEAL: AUKEY Hosting Sale on Chargers, Power Banks, and Earbuds (We Have the Coupon Codes)

AUKEY is kicking 2020 off in a good way, hosting an Amazon sale that has wall chargers, power banks, earbuds, and other miscellaneous tech goodies marked down.

For specifics, we have a 24W dual-port car charger all the way down to $8 with a coupon code, 20,000mAh power bank for $27 with a click coupon, Key Series B60 earbuds for $25 (that’s 50% off!) with a coupon code, as well as a super fancy 18W with Power Delivery wireless power bank for $105 with a coupon code. That thing is usually $150, so that’s $45 off. Not bad at all.

Here are the Amazon links you’ll need to check out all of the deals.

Amazon Links

Have at ’em!

