Google Play Movies & TV to Pick Up HDR10+ Support

Samsung announced that HDR10+ support is coming to Google Play Movies & TV, with expectations set that UHD titles featuring it should be available for viewing in 2020 on the service.

In order to experience Samsung’s rival to Dolby Vision, you’ll need a television set that also supports the standard, of course.

While extremely brief, here is what Samsung wrote.

Consumers will be able to enjoy a superior UHD experience with content from major Studios in 2020.

Sweetness.

// Samsung