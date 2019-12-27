All the Nest WiFi Units are Discounted at the Moment

Nest WiFi, the newest mesh WiFi system from Google, is discounted on various levels right now. You can grab bundles or single units, all at varying price cuts.

Today, Best Buy has the Nest WiFi 3-pack, which includes the Nest WiFi router and 2 mesh Points, at $50 off ($299). A 2-pack with Router and Point is $30 off ($239), plus the individual Router and Points on their own are $20 off.

Nest WiFi features a number of upgrades over Google WiFi, mostly in the Router, with AC2200 speeds. The Points shouldn’t be ignored, though, thanks to built-in Nest Mini functionality that both extends your network and gives you additional smarts throughout your home. Also, if you own Google WiFi units, you can use those within Nest WiFi to build out a better network.

READ: Nest WiFi Review

With those discounts, Nest WIFi becomes an incredible option for those looking for an affordable mesh WiFi system. While Nest WiFi shouldn’t be mistaken for a powerhouse mesh system, it is a great entry-level option that will work for most people.

Shop Nest WiFi at Best Buy