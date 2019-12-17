Stadia’s New Games: Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Stadia is getting three new titles this week: Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Gamers will likely know all about these titles, especially anything concerning the Borderlands franchise. According to Stadia, you’ll be able to play with up to 3 friends in BL3, which is great news because friends always make gaming better.

To make the announcement of new games even more sweet, two of the three titles are available at reduced pricing.

Borderlands 3 Reduced Pricing

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for $38.99 USD (35% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $51.99 USD (35% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $77.99 USD (22% off)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also be available at reduced pricing (50% off), bringing it down to $30 for the standard edition. That game goes live tomorrow morning on Stadia’s servers. As for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, it is priced at $50.

Get gaming, Stadia fans!

