Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Have Arrived

Thanks to WinFuture, we’re getting or first reported look at the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a device that should be a bit more affordable than the regular Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

Hardware wise, we can see the backside with its rectangular-ish camera setup, featuring three cameras. On the front, we have a single, centered camera cutout. Maybe most importantly, it’s reported that the Lite model of the Note 10 will be more like the Galaxy S10e with regard to screen edge curvature, which means it should be more flat. I know that might be major news for some of you. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Note without an S Pen.

WinFuture didn’t provide too many specs along with these images, but from what was posted, we should expect to see a Snapdragon 855 processor inside, a main 48MP rear camera, plus a price of around 670 euros.

Just from these images, the phone looks pretty good, especially that Red model. Yes, please.

Thoughts?

// WinFuture