Android’s Earthquake Alerts system is expanding to many more countries and regions this week. Previously, it was available in just under 100 areas around the globe. This week, that number more than doubles to over 200 global areas.

Google highlights a few of the new supported areas as Panama and Guatemala, but you can see the full listed of supported regions here.

The system itself includes a few updates. When an earthquake happens in your area, you’ll get one of three different alerts. They are as follows.

Be Aware: A straightforward alert for estimated light shaking, letting you know an earthquake has been detected nearby.

A straightforward alert for estimated light shaking, letting you know an earthquake has been detected nearby. Be Ready: A detailed alert for stronger shaking, alerting you to prepare to take action.

A detailed alert for stronger shaking, alerting you to prepare to take action. Take Action: A full-screen alert for moderate to heavy shaking, giving you immediate advice on how to stay safe.

This change is now rolling out to all Android users.

// Google