Samsung Health is making a major change for Sleep Coaching, which use to require seven days of sleep data over a month to begin coaching you. Moving forward, it only needs 3 days of data over a 7-day period.

This change should help more people onboard with the feature, which is designed to get you sleeping better. It will still provide personalized recommendations based on your sleep, give you a habit checklist, as well as a Sleep Balance graph that shows five indicators of sleep quality.

Scan Meal Beta: Also inside the update is Scan Meal beta, which lets you upload a photo of your meal, then Samsung Health will provide nutritional insights. A new Diet Score is also available, providing personalized balanced and sustainable eating habits.

These additions, plus more, are detailed in Samsung’s full Samsung Health blog. Be on the lookout for this update to hit your phone this week.

// Samsung