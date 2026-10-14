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Tim

Tim

Stumbling upon Droid Life randomly after purchasing a Motorola DROID in late 2009, Tim has been a part of the Android scene for longer than almost anyone. Thousands of posts and reviews later, he's still going, unless he's out crushing people in pickleball.

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Google Nest Hub Display Update
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Google Home Gets 14+ Improvements in Fresh Update

Google Home is rolling out 14+ new updates, including background Matter upgrades for Philips Hue bridges, redesigned lighting controls, and smoother Gemini for Home conversations.

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