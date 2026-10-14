In an upcoming update, Google plans to push through a new level of Scam Detection in Google Messages that will be opt-in. This new Scam Detection uses Private AI Compute and the cloud to try and better detect even the most sophisticated, slow-burn scam conversations.

Google is also getting ready to use on-device Gemini Nano to analyze unfamiliar links that may be untrustworthy.

Google Messages gets Scam Detection with Private AI Compute

Google announced the update to Google Messages today, saying that it should begin rolling out in the “coming weeks.”

Officially dubbed Scam Detection enhanced with Private AI Compute, Google believes it can use its most capable cloud Gemini models to look at the most complex message context and then (hopefully) understand a scammer’s intent. This happens through conversations with unknown senders, but it uses Private AI Compute to do so, which encrypts and processes everything in a secure dedicated space.

Again, this is an opt-in feature that you’ll need to turn on once it goes live.

The new level of Scam Detection will be available on the Pixel 6 and up (through Pixel 11 series), the Galaxy S24 and up, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 and up, and other Android AICore devices.

Smart link checking with Gemini Nano

On the link scamming side of this topic, Google is tapping into Enhanced Protection to utilize on-device Gemini Nano in order to further evaluate unfamiliar links to see if they might be scams. Since scammers often register new websites with each new scam, previous checks may not have been able to flag them. This new on-device Gemini Nano scanning could.

Finally, Enhanced Protection is getting redesigned warnings when scam links are detected, with extra time and clearer context to allow you to pause before you start tapping on bad stuff.

For smart link checking, this feature will be available on the Pixel 10+, Galaxy S26 series, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8.

// Google