After the wild day we had yesterday, where Google’s entire Pixel 11 series showed up early on Amazon, we were sort of assuming the Pixel Watch 5 would make an appearance at any moment. Today, that has happened through renders that look believable.

The Pixel Watch 5 can be see here and will reportedly come in both 41mm and 45mm case sizes, with colors of Pyrite, Warm Gold, Dark Anthracite, and Natural Silver. Call me a hater, but I don’t believe for a second that those are the official color names. Google often sends placeholder color names to distributors and importers that don’t match the retail color name.

As an example, in yesterday’s Pixel 11 leak, we saw two colors used throughout listings. The black color of each device was referred to as both Obsidian and Midnight. Google has used Obsidian as the official name for years now and I don’t expect that to change now.

From evidence I’ve seen, the color names of the cases will simply match last year’s Pixel Watch 4. We’ll get Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. The 4th color is a mystery, but I can’t imagine it’ll be “Pyrite.”

Anyways, enough on colors! The Pixel Watch 5 looks like a Pixel Watch 4. The crown and single button are in the same places, the glass is domed, and we’re still fully-round. The watches are paired with the Active Band in Olive, Canyon, Obsidian, and Fog, all of which are the colors the Pixel 11 Pro will come in.

No other information was revealed in this paid leak.

We’ve recently shared FCC listings for the Pixel Watch 5 that show 4 separate models, all of which have both LTE and WiFi connectivity. The watch will also carry satellite support.

Finally, rumored pricing puts the Pixel Watch 5 at $399 and $429 for 41mm and 45mm WiFi models. The LTE models could jump to $499 and $529.

Pixel Watch 5 (41mm) Pixel Watch 5 (45mm) WiFi/Bluetooth $399 $429 4G LTE $499 $529

READ: Everything we know about the Pixel Watch 5