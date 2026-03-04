Right inside of Google Search, all users within the US can now access Canvas in AI Mode, with no Labs opt-in required. Canvas is a dedicated space to organize plans and projects, such as trips or research.

While availability has been widened, Google also introduced new features, such as support for creative writing and coding tasks. Google provides a pretty wonderful example of how to utilize Canvas, tasking it with creating, “a dashboard to visualize and track information on academic scholarships, including all the different requirements, deadlines and dollar amounts.”

To start using Canvas in AI Mode, select the new Canvas option from the tool menu in AI Mode and simply describe what you want to create. Users will get a first draft on the Canvas side panel, which you can then refine through follow-ups until you like what you have.

This is now rolling out.

// Google