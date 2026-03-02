Google Pixel’s Now Playing App is Available!

The Google Pixel line gets an official Now Playing music app. You can download it now.

A couple of weeks ago, we talked about how we could see an official Now Playing app land on Google Play for Pixel devices in the near future – that day is apparently today. Thanks to the heads up from a couple of readers (and reddit), a Now Playing app has indeed landed on Google Play, although it appears to be limited to the Pixel 10 series.

The only device we could install Now Playing on is our Pixel 10 Pro running the Android 17 beta. All other Pixel devices in my list are showing as not eligible at the moment. That’s odd of course, but I can’t imagine it’s really a limit to Android 17 and am guessing Google is just slowly opening this up to additional devices not on Android 17.

The new app is quite slick. Upon opening it, you are greeting with a welcome message about how you “Get even more from your Now Playing Experience” and that you can use cloud search to recognize millions of additional songs, album artwork, and more, if you want. You can deny that permission too.

Once past that screen, you get to see the big “Tap to see what’s playing” button that will activate Now Playing to listen for music. It can then identify as it always has, it just looks much nicer now in this dedicated app with its beautiful UI. Finding songs returns artwork, the ability to save as a favorite, and a shortcut to your music service to listen to it.

You’ll also find a shortcut to it in your app drawer. This first release is v2026.03.02.877359875.0.

Google Play Link: Now Playing

Cheers Nate, Geoff, and Johan!