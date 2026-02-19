Google shared a recap of 2025 in the world of Android and Google Play security. Huge numbers are thrown around. 27 million. 20 billion. 1.75 million. See, lots of numbers. As consumers, all we need to know is that Google has been working hard to build AI-powered tools and services to ensure our Android devices are out of harm’s way.

Time to give the aforementioned numbers a bit of context. Google reports that it prevented over 1.75 million policy-violating apps from being published onto Google Play and banned more than 80,000 developer accounts that attempted to publish harmful apps. Google Play runs over 10,000 safety checks on every app published, which led to the prevention of over 255,000 apps from getting excessive access to sensitive user data. The company is utilizing its own latest generative AI models in the review process, which helps the human review team find, “complex malicious patterns faster.”

Want more numbers? Google Play Protect scans over 350 billion Android apps daily. 350B. Daily. Last year, Play Protect’s real-time scanning capability, “identified more than 27 million new malicious apps from outside Google Play, warning users or blocking the app to neutralize the threat.”

You get the point. There are bad actors out there who want your data and to turn your phone into a zombie device to do their bidding. Google ain’t trying to hear all that. Going into 2026, Google provides the following statement.

Our top priority remains making Google Play and Android the most trusted app ecosystems for everyone. This year, we’ll continue to invest in AI-driven defenses to stay ahead of emerging threats and equip Android developers with the tools they need to build apps safely.

Read Google’s full 2025 security recap by following the link below.

// Google