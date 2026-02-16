Android Gets a New “Local File Backup” Feature for Google Drive

Google updated its Google System Services Release Notes page today and it introduces a new feature that adds some sort of local file backup via Google Drive. The specifics around how it works are mostly a mystery, but that’s how Google does these things.

In an update for Google Play Services (v26.06), Google says that on phones, they are adding the following:

[Phone] With the new local file backup feature, you can automatically save your downloaded documents to Google Drive, ensuring they are safe and accessible from any of your devices.

There are no other notes with it, but this is pretty clear in that they are adding a new local file backup feature that should automatically save your downloaded documents to Google Drive. This does not appear to be the same or even related to backing up and restoring data when you are moving from one device to another or after a factory reset. This sounds like its own backup feature for your downloaded documents, specifically.

I’d imagine Google will share more on this in the near future, like how you can control it. There is a world where you won’t want every document on your phone automatically uploaded to Google Drive, right? So yeah, we’d like to learn more about where and how this can be enabled/disabled. Once we know, we’ll let you know.