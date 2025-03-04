In late 2023, we first saw reports of an AI-powered assistant from Google called Pixie. It’s been over a year now and we haven’t heard much about it, though, there has be zero shortage of AI talk in the world of Android. According to a new report, Pixie has been rebranded as Pixel Sense and will launch on the Pixel 10 series later this year.

Information provided by a source inside Google indicates that the Pixel 10 series will come with Pixel Sense, a contextual assistant that runs completely on-device, utilizing your applications and services to provide helpful usage predictions.

Applications that will be used by Pixel Sense for its features will be the usuals, such as Messages, Calendar, Gmail, and Phone. But to provide really helpful features, it will also utilize apps such as Chrome, Google Photos, YouTube, YouTube Music, Screenshots, Files, and more. Essentially, Pixel Sense will be woven directly into the system, allowing for the, “most personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel.”

Pixel Sense will also be able to process media files, text files, AI-generated content, and screenshots (just like Pixel Screenshots). And again, it’s said to all happen on-device with no information sent to Google servers for processing help. On the upside, that also means you would be able to use it online and offline, making it useful whenever you need it.

Pixel 10 is expected later this year, so we’ll likely be learning more soon as we continue trudging into 2025.

// Android Authority