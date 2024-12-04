Google introduced a new Undo Device Backup option inside of Google Photos this week, meaning users can instantly remove any photos or videos found on their Photos account that are associated with the device you’re using.

When using this, Undo Device Backup will only remove the media from the cloud and not your actual device. For Pixel users, this is a good thing since Photos is the dedicated gallery app, so deleting something from the cloud versus just the device can get confusing.

How to Use

Open the Google Photos app. At the top, tap your Profile picture or Initial and then Google Photos settings, and then Backup. To view the off-screen items below, scroll. Tap Undo backup for this device. Next to “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos,” check the box. Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

This new feature is rolling out now to iOS users and “soon” to Android.

// Google Support