Google announced an upgrade for Gemini Advanced today, that being the ability for Gemini to remember a user’s interests and preferences, which should lead to more “helpful, relevant responses.”

Detailed in a post, the Gemini team says that we should think of this change as adding a user manual for Gemini to use, designed by the user themselves. Whether it’s about your work, hobbies, or your general aspirations in life, Gemini can now shape responses directly for you, which actually sounds quite nice.

You’re in control: easily view, edit, or delete any information you’ve shared with Gemini, and Gemini will display when it makes use of your saved info. Define how you want Gemini to interact with you, and it will adapt accordingly, giving you full authority over the information it saves and uses. The experience is available in English with Gemini Advanced as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan.

To begin saving information to your profile for Gemini to utilize when crafting responses, you can click here.

// Gemini