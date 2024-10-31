Google Maps had itself a day today, with the introduction of several big improvements as well as the addition Google’s Gemini. In total, there are at least 6 new features coming to Google Maps, many of which will begin rollout as early as today.

Here’s a quick recap of everything new coming to your Google Maps app.

Gemini in Maps: If you are the type of person to think Google’s Gemini can help you better plan things and like reading the little summarized reviews it provides, then you’ll be excited to know that all of that can show up in Google Maps. Now, if you want to plan something through Google Maps, you can ask Gemini for help and it’ll pull up listings and give you a summary of several.

The Gemini access in Maps will start rolling out in the US on Android and iOS this week.

Easily explore on routes : Should you start a route in Google Maps, but decide that you may want to stop along the way or make an entire multi-location excursion out of it, you can do that now with more info at the ready. When you start a route and hit the “add stops” button, it’ll bring up a bunch of top landmarks, restaurants, or other scenic spots along the way that might be worth adding.

: Should you start a route in Google Maps, but decide that you may want to stop along the way or make an entire multi-location excursion out of it, you can do that now with more info at the ready. When you start a route and hit the “add stops” button, it’ll bring up a bunch of top landmarks, restaurants, or other scenic spots along the way that might be worth adding. More details in navigation : Navigation in Google Maps is getting a major upgrade by now showing you deeper details of the roads you travel. If a road has multiple lanes, forks, exits, crosswalks, and road signs you need to know, those will appear on your screen.

: Navigation in Google Maps is getting a major upgrade by now showing you deeper details of the roads you travel. If a road has multiple lanes, forks, exits, crosswalks, and road signs you need to know, those will appear on your screen. Weather disruptions : It’s almost winter and that means the worry of horrible road conditions or weather events that might impact your travels. Google is letting you see and report weather disruptions along routes, and that includes flooded, unplowed, and low-visibility roads.

: It’s almost winter and that means the worry of horrible road conditions or weather events that might impact your travels. Google is letting you see and report weather disruptions along routes, and that includes flooded, unplowed, and low-visibility roads. Arrival updates: Arriving at a location will now show you nearby parking lots, remind you to save your parking space, shortcut to walking directions, a way to jump into Street View or AR walking navigation.

Google says to expect rollout of everything above to start this week on Android and iOS except for the new enhanced navigation, which rolls out next month in 30 select metro areas.

Immersive View’s big update: Immersive View in Google Maps is getting a big update starting this week, with the expansion to 150 cities globally. Google is also adding new categories to it and showing you where to park and if there are other complexities on your route.

The Immersive View changes will begin rolling out this week on Android and iOS, wherever it is available.

// Google