Samsung announced newly supported languages for Galaxy AI this week, with the aim being that by the time 2024 ends, there’ll be a list of 20 supported languages in total.

As of right now, there are 16 languages to choose from in supported areas. Samsung says, “This update means even more users will be able to lower language barriers and step into a larger world with the power of Galaxy AI.”

Inbound Galaxy AI Languages

Turkish

Dutch

Swedish

Romanian

Let’s give Samsung a nice, respectful golf clap for this.

// Samsung