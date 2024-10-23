Droid Life

Galaxy AI Language Support Hits 20 With New Additions

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Galaxy AI Update

Samsung announced newly supported languages for Galaxy AI this week, with the aim being that by the time 2024 ends, there’ll be a list of 20 supported languages in total.

As of right now, there are 16 languages to choose from in supported areas. Samsung says, “This update means even more users will be able to lower language barriers and step into a larger world with the power of Galaxy AI.”

Inbound Galaxy AI Languages

  • Turkish
  • Dutch
  • Swedish
  • Romanian

Let’s give Samsung a nice, respectful golf clap for this.

