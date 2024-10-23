Google fans who have yet to snag a Pixel Tablet should do so on Amazon this week, with the Android-powered tablet down to a solid low of just $275. That’s $125 off the usual price.

This is the tablet only and doesn’t come with the speaker dock, but that can be purchased separately for $129 (total of $404) should you want it. Buying separately (tablet + dock) still saves money over getting the combo unit, which is currently priced at $446. It’s annoying, but I’d rather save the $40.

Pixel Tablet has been chillin’ in my living room on a bookshelf since I got it. It’s a handy little tablet that I use to control smart home features, as well as play games on when I’m lounging on the couch. It’s a pretty barebones Pixel experience, but that’s what it was designed to be.

Follow the link below to snag it.