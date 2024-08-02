Droid Life

Deal: Pixel 8a Gets $100 Discount, Dropping It to $399

Pixel 8a - Best Deal

You might have thought that Amazon’s big sale last month would bring the best price for Google’s Pixel 8a. You would be wrong, as weird as that sounds, because a bigger deal is currently running. How does $100 off sound?

Best Pixel 8a deal: The current best price on the Pixel 8a (128GB) is live and is indeed $100 off it’s usual $499 price. You can pay just $399 for the latest in A-series phones from Google. The 256GB model is $100 off too and down to $459.

Is that a deal you should jump on knowing the Pixel 9 is only two weeks from arrival? Maybe! The Pixel 9 series will not come anywhere close to $399. In fact, the Pixel 9 is reportedly starting at $799 and will likely sit at the price for some time. If there is a Pixel 9a, it is unlikely to show up until 2025, so you have some time to enjoy a Pixel 8a before that might give you buyer’s remorse.

The Pixel 8a (our review) is a well equipped mid-range phone from Google with an incredible size, improved display, and solid battery life. It also has proper performance, a camera you’ll enjoy, and software support for years and years to come. This is a good phone and really makes it a worthy purchase at $399.

So yeah, jump on this Pixel 8a deal if you are in need of a phone that keeps your wallet healthy.

Pixel 8a Deals: Amazon | Best Buy

