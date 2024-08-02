You might have thought that Amazon’s big sale last month would bring the best price for Google’s Pixel 8a. You would be wrong, as weird as that sounds, because a bigger deal is currently running. How does $100 off sound?

Best Pixel 8a deal: The current best price on the Pixel 8a (128GB) is live and is indeed $100 off it’s usual $499 price. You can pay just $399 for the latest in A-series phones from Google. The 256GB model is $100 off too and down to $459.

Is that a deal you should jump on knowing the Pixel 9 is only two weeks from arrival? Maybe! The Pixel 9 series will not come anywhere close to $399. In fact, the Pixel 9 is reportedly starting at $799 and will likely sit at the price for some time. If there is a Pixel 9a, it is unlikely to show up until 2025, so you have some time to enjoy a Pixel 8a before that might give you buyer’s remorse.

The Pixel 8a (our review) is a well equipped mid-range phone from Google with an incredible size, improved display, and solid battery life. It also has proper performance, a camera you’ll enjoy, and software support for years and years to come. This is a good phone and really makes it a worthy purchase at $399.

So yeah, jump on this Pixel 8a deal if you are in need of a phone that keeps your wallet healthy.

Pixel 8a Deals: Amazon | Best Buy