Verizon has a Glowing New Logo, New Home Internet Plan Too

Should any of you have found yourselves concerned about the state of Verizon’s branding, possibly considering it to be stale or lacking in energy, today is a day for you. The massive wireless carrier and internet provider has announced refreshed branding, with a new logo that will bring “forward the energy and vibrancy of how people live, work and play.” They also have new home internet plans that align with their myPlan plans on the wireless side.

For the new branding, because I’m sure so many of you greatly care, Verizon has a new logo that is mostly a “V” with a yellowish-orangeish glow inside of it. Again, energy is the thing here, and expect to see that glowing yellow throughout advertisements and an updated Verizon website. Verizon is loving some yellow right now, especially alongside their typical red color.

The full Verizon logo is getting the yellow glow too, but only in the “V” portion of the name (seen above). The checkmark at the end of the name is gone. RIP, Verizon checkmark.

That news aside, Verizon has released new myHome internet plans. Like the myPlan wireless plans, the idea here is that you can build your own plan the way you need it to be built. So you choose from Fios, 5G Home, or LTE Home internet, then decide if you want add-ons, like streaming services or bundles, a connected home product, and a live TV option.

myHome internet has perks that cost $10/mo, just like myPlan plans, with options that include the Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max bundled, YouTube Premium, Apple Music Family, etc.

Like before, Verizon says you’ll get guaranteed pricing for up to 4 years, no hidden fees, and no equipment charges. And that’s pretty much it.

// Verizon