Superliminal Hits Android on July 30

Announced this morning, Superliminal is coming to mobile. Starting July 30, you’ll find the once Epic Games Store exclusive for both Android and iOS, priced at a completely reasonable $5.99 for a limited time.

A first-person puzzle game, Superliminal is focused on forced perspective. Throughout the game, you’ll be met with many challenging puzzles, with the player tasked with essentially thinking outside of the box to solve them. Apparently the title has gained a lot of popularity, especially with speedrun fans.

The title is now up for pre-registration on Google Play and pre-order on iOS. We’ll update you as soon as the game is officially available.