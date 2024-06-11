June Pixel Watch Update Rolls Out With “Numerous Bug Fixes”

The big June Pixel phone update began rolling out several hours ago and now it’s time for the Pixel Watch to get in on the action. Both the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 should be seeing the same June update starting today.

Through a community post, Google says that all Pixel Watch models will see update version TWD9.240605.001.A1. This build will hit Bluetooth and LTE models.

We already discussed the new features in our June Pixel Feature Drop post, but Google has mentioned the new items for the Pixel Watch again. The two big features are car crash detection and an updated algorithm for fall detection when you fall from a bicycle. The other note here suggests that Google has improved on body and off body detection for users with tattoos on their wrists.

As for bug fixes, Google didn’t get specific, only saying that there are “numerous bug fixes and performance updates” here.

If you’d like to check for this update right away, go ahead and try this old trick.