We’re close to wrapping up another Samsung Discover week, so that means the weekend deals are upon us and they have been sweetened some. About a week ago, we told you that the Galaxy S24 Ultra was discounted by as much as $870 and that still stands. However, Samsung is now tossing in an extra bonus credit too.

If you happened to wait until this moment, you can save a total of $970 in this final Samsung Discover deal. This is a limited time promo, so you might want to jump on it.

What’s the new deal: Again, this is just like the previous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal in that Samsung is offering an instant $750 discount if you trade in a device. They are doubling the storage from 256GB to 512GB at no charge, so that’s another $120 in savings. And now, to further pump the deal, they will give you a $100 credit to spend on accessories.

At the moment, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get you the full $750 instant trade-in discount. After that, $600 is the next highest value, with the S23+ and S22 Ultra both seeing that amount. There are several at $550, though, including the ancient Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As for the double storage part, you simply choose 512GB, which will show as the same price as the 256GB model.

And finally, for the $100 credit, once you configure your S24 Ultra and click “Continue” at the bottom of the page, you’ll land on the $100 “instant Samsung Credit” page to decide what you’d like to buy. Things like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be had for $99.99 even though they are usually $230. You can also use the $100 on TVs, vacuums, Galaxy Watches, and more.

Samsung Deal Link