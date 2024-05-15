Rivian to Add Google Cast, Native YouTube App

Owners of the Rivian R1T or R1S typically have one complaint that they are very vocal about and constantly shout to anyone who will listen. They want Apple Carplay or Android Auto because they aren’t quite satisfied with Rivian’s infotainment system (which is actually built on Android Automotive OS). Today, Google and Rivian made a big announcement together, but it unfortunately isn’t for the plug-in Android Auto experience. Instead, Google is bringing Google Cast and YouTube to Rivian’s two vehicles.

Through a software update that is coming “soon,” owners of Rivian vehicles will be able to Cast media from an iPhone or Android device to the main 15″ touchscreen in their R1 SUV or truck. This means that almost any app with Cast controls can be sent to a Rivian for media consumption. Since that’s most media streaming apps, this seems like a pretty big introduction. Once the Cast is sent, you’ll even be able to interact with the media through the vehicle’s display. You’ll find play, pause, or skip controls right on the touchscreen.

For YouTube, Google is giving Rivian a native application dedicated just to YouTube. Through this native app, you will be able to browse, search, and play your favorite content.

Again, this isn’t an announcement for Android Auto or Carplay, but it is a couple of big features for Rivian owners. Once we get a date that isn’t “soon,” we’ll try to let you know.

// Google | Rivian