Google Play Gets Cross-Device Listing Enhancements

For users who want to use an app on multiple devices, such as on an Android phone and Android tablet, it’s hard to know how an app will look and behave on any given screen size. Thanks to enhancements inside of Google Play, you’ll soon be able to better tell how an app will look on any given device.

Announced at Google I/O, Google Play is enabling cross-device discovery, meaning that listings for an app will now show ratings and reviews specific to each device. This change will let users know what app experience to expect on each of their various devices.

Speaking to developers, Google says that, “Your listings now display screenshots, ratings, and reviews specific to each form factor to help users get a sense of the app experience they can expect.”

Google believes that this will allow apps to be discovered more easily when users search and filter for apps specifically by device type.

If you’re a developer, there are plenty of other little tidbits worth noting in Google’s blog. Follow the link below.

// Android Developers