Is there an Android game that has you addicted? Are you one of the millions of people who can’t stop thinking about AFK Journey? You may be entitled to compensation. Just kidding, there is no hope. But seriously, there have been a number of Android games over the years that you can’t help but play the life out of. Both of the Alto’s titles were like that for me, as well as Granny Smith.

The question we have for you today is, what Android game(s) are you currently addicted to? We ask because not only are we interested, but maybe we’re looking for fun games we can play ourselves. Game discovery has become increasingly difficult on Google Play, so I’ve been relying heavily on word of mouth to find new titles to play.

As for us here at the DL offices, I am still grinding on Marvel SNAP, but I have also been making time for other games like Art of Rally. That game is so frustrating at first, but I think I’m finally getting the hang of the actual controls. Kellen says he’s playing Pokemon GO and Pokemon UNITE, which is kinda mind blowing. Dude loves Pokemon.

Let us know what you’re playing in the comments below. And if anyone wants to create Granny Smith 2, we’d appreciate it.