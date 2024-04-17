Comcast introduced a new line of prepaid wireless (and internet) plans today under its NOW brand, which currently includes NOW TV and NOW WiFi Pass. The basics here are that you get unlimited data, talk, and text at a low price with access to all of the Xfinity hotspots across the country.

The new NOW Mobile wireless plan gives you unlimited 5G data through Verizon’s network (like their Xfinity Mobile plans) for $25/line with that Xfinity hotspot access I mentioned. And that’s it – this is an incredibly bare bones plan, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing if all you need is data, phone, and text access at a really low price.

If there are other perks or features, we’ll fill those in once the plan goes live.

UPDATE: Now that the NOW is live, we know that this is Verizon’s 5G nationwide network without the super fast speeds. You will see up to 30Mbps for downloads, even if the icon in your status bar shows 5G+ in it. And that’s the only other bit of new info – there are no other perks. This is a straight-forward $25 plan for Comcast Internet customers to sign-up for.

As an added note, Comcast also announced NOW Internet, which is a prepaid internet service with two options. You can pay $30/mo and get 100Mbps speeds or $45/mo and get 200Mbps. These two plans are offering unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway. It’s launch timing will match NOW Mobile.

Comcast says that these new NOW services have already gone live in Hartford, Houston, and Miami, with a nationwide rollout planned for the coming weeks. This new NOW Mobile plan is exclusive to Comcast Internet customers, so Xfinity Internet or NOW Internet customers are eligible.

You can sign-up for NOW Mobile here.

