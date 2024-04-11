Slash Quest, once an Apple Arcade exclusive, is now available for Android gamers. Published by the fine people at Noodlecake, the game is a cute title about a not-so-talented knight attempting to retrieve a talking sword and bring it back to the land’s Queen.

You can watch the trailer below to get an idea of the gameplay, but to sum it up, our little hero has a hard time swinging a sword that is way too big for him. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock skills to help customize your gameplay experience.

What’s available on Google Play is technically a demo. Once you complete the beginning, you’ll be asked to unlock the full title, currently priced at just $3.99 for a limited time. For this game, that seems like a great deal.

Go get it!