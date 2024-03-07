Droid Life

DEAL: Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB for Just $999 (Up to $920 Off)

We’ve been trying to tell you all week, but Samsung and its Discover Samsung promotion is still active, with today’s deal centered around the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

For a very limited time, you can save up $920 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage, thanks to enhanced trade-in instant savings being activated, as well as Samsung’s famous Double the Storage on Us promo.

With the enhanced trade-in values, you’re saving up to $800 with select device trade-ins, but then with the free doubling of storage from 256GB to 512GB, you’re saving up to $920 in total. If you’re someone in a position to take full advantage of this offer, that’s really good savings, even with the knowledge that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be right around the corner.

If you are ready to check out Samsung’s latest foldable, follow the link below.

