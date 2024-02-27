Good news, T-Mobile customers — your free MLB TV subscription returns for the 2024 season!

T-Mobile will make the perk available via the T-Life app beginning March 26 and it will be available for claiming through April 2. That gives you one week to claim it, so mark your calendars and don’t miss out. This is one of T-Mobile’s longest running perks, and if I’m being honest, it’s the reason I switched to T-Mobile many years ago. It’s good to see them keeping the gift going.

We will have another post on March 26 when the perk is live and claimable.

Happy days.