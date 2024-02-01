Bard Now Lets You Generate AI Images for Free

Bard, Google’s AI chat bot, is now more than just a chat bot. You can now use Bard to generate images, powered by Google’s updated Imagen 2 model. This model, as explained by Google, balances quality and speed, resulting in high quality, photorealistic images.

If you’re looking to go create AI images right now, the feature is live over at bard.google.com. And yes, it’s free to use. Below is a GIF of the function in action.

In addition to image creation, Google announced that Bard with Gemini Pro is coming to more languages. To view the entire list of supported languages, look here. Google says that this change will allow Bard to be more capable at things like understanding, summarizing, reasoning, brainstorming, writing, and planning.

Personally, I’m excited for the image generation, only because it’s fun to flex the imagination. Beyond that, AI chatbots typically bore me within 5 minutes.

// Google