It’s officially Galaxy S24 launch day, and luckily for many, the deals are still solid. Over at Best Buy, for anyone who purchases a Galaxy S24 smartphone, you’re in line for a free gift card to do some extra shopping.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: Such a Good Phone!

For the top $150 gift card, you’ll need to leave with a Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re looking to save additional money, Best Buy is also offering up to $750 off your purchase via the trade-in route. For Galaxy S24 buyers, you’ll score a $50 gift card and S24+ buyers get a $100 gift card.

Still Debating: Still on the Galaxy S24 fence? Stop. In my review, I declared the Galaxy S24 Ultra as the 2024 phone to buy and it’s still only January. It’s the best Samsung phone I’ve used, thanks to its gorgeous display, comprehensive and extremely capable camera system, 7 years of updates, insane battery life, and sure, the Galaxy AI stuff. Heck, I’ve even been enjoying the S Pen lately. What’s wrong with me?

Google fans will argue that we all need to wait for the Pixel 9, and that’s a completely valid stance, but if you already find yourself using Samsung devices and are invested in that ecosystem, it’s hard to imagine the Pixel 9 lineup beating what the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers.

Follow the link below to snag that free gift card with your purchase.