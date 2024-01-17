Samsung Unpacked is today, for those who forgot or have other things on their mind, like living through his hellish ice storm in the PNW. If the Galaxy S24 rumors and leaks have had you hooked, then today is your day to see it all in an official capacity and prepare your wallet.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon be official, thanks to an event in San Jose that kicks off at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern). We’ll have tons of coverage for you to follow, but sometimes it’s nice to see Samsung tell their own story and not just read what the blog bros have to say.

Again, 10AM Pacific is your time and the stream is embedded below.

Oh, and did you reserve to get that $50? Better do so here.