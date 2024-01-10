For Pixel owners quick to sideload or OTA update to the latest Android build, that being Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, there’s a solid amount of bug squashing inside. Courtesy of the Android development team, we have the full list of what’s getting fixed.

The list has some solid fixes, such as a fix for an issue that caused multi-finger gestures to stop working, a fix for haptics that sometimes stopped working, as well as fixes for “various issues” that caused problems with system stability, performance, connectivity, and the camera. All in all, this is looking like a good beta update, so long as it doesn’t introduce too many new problems.

Here’s the complete list.

Resolved Developer, User-Reported Issues

Fixed an issue where SPIR-V sequences of OpShiftLeft followed by OpShiftRight didn’t produce the expected results for ARM Vulkan driver versions 43.0 and 44.0.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused Bluetooth connections to be interrupted for some devices.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash or become unresponsive after restarting.

Fixed issues that in some rare cases caused devices to reboot while in idle mode.

Fixed an issue that caused live wallpapers to stop animating.

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from activating in some cases.

Other Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused multi-finger gestures to stop working.

Fixed an issue where the device’s screen didn’t initially turn on when the screen was double-tapped or the power button was pressed.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused higher than usual CPU usage during video playback.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused poor audio quality or higher power consumption when making calls.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard was always shown even if the “Swipe up to start search” setting was disabled in system settings.

Fixed an issue where sometimes when a user unlocked the device using their fingerprint, there was no haptic feedback.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes after a user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner display didn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.

Google has a dedicated place to track current top issues here. Additionally, there is a bug in this build that reads as follows: “The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.” That’s not world ending.

Go snag that update, Pixel friends.

// Android Developers