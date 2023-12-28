One of our top sleeper Android devices of 2023, Google’s Pixel Tablet, is currently on sale via Amazon. Not only can you snag it for a discounted price, but given how I also put value on the ability for instant gratification, it should also be noted that it’s being sold with free overnight delivery, too. Score.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Pixel Tablet for just $399, which is $100 off of its usual price. When first released, Pixel Tablet didn’t quite fit into what I needed from a smart hub, simply because I was so used to how my Nest Hub Max operated. I was stuck in my ways. However, over the past few months, I have grown more accustomed to using the Pixel Tablet to not just handle my smart home management needs, but using it as a dedicated coffee table device for web browsing and gaming, too.

It’s a very slick device, alongside its dedicated charging/speaker dock. Compared to higher priced Android tablets, you won’t get the same levels of raw performance for gaming, but if you’re looking for a Pixel experience on a larger screen, along with smart home software optimizations, then this device at $399 is a great deal.

Follow the link below to snag one for yourself.