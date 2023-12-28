Amazon is sending an email to Prime subscribers this week, informing them that the Prime Video experience that we all know and love is getting a change. And sadly, it’s not an overly awesome change.

Starting January 29, Prime Video will now include “limited” advertisements during movies and TV shows. Amazon explains that this will allow the company to continue investing in content. That’s the usual explanation from streamers when they jack up prices, so no surprises here. With that said, Amazon notes that it aims to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.

Here’s the email from Amazon.

We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month that you can sign up for.

Now, we know most people aren’t fond of ads. However, they are currently what make the world go ’round. If you can’t stand to watch a few ads on Amazon, the company is allowing Prime subscribers to pay an extra $3/month to block them. $3/month on top of a subscription that currently costs $15/mo or $139/year.

If going ad-free on supported content is important to you, follow the link below.